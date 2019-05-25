Woman stabbed to death in Columbus’ 12th homicide of 2019, coroner says

A Columbus woman was stabbed to death Saturday in what Coroner Buddy Bryan counts as Columbus’ 12th homicide of the year.

De Ann King, 34, was pronounced dead at 1:14 p.m. at the emergency room, Bryan said.

King was stabbed multiple times at 6518 Dorsey Drive, before she was taken to the hospital, he said.

Columbus police are investigating, said Bryan, who called the case a domestic situation. The woman’s husband is in the hospital under observation, he said.

Police said they expect to release more information later.