Columbus 911 dispatcher used her criminal records access to harass husband, police say

A Columbus 911 dispatcher stalking her estranged husband online illegally used her computer access to confidential criminal records data to harass him, a detective testified Friday in Recorder’s Court.

“The allegations are very troubling,” Judge Julius Hunter said of the bizarre case that entangled personal issues and professional conduct.

After Heather Jury’s husband Miles Henslee was arrested last year for allegedly assaulting her, she began to stalk him while he was out on bond and threatened to have him jailed again, Police Sgt. Wendy Thornton testified.

On May 8, when police were called to Henslee’s workplace on an unrelated matter, Jury started texting him screenshots of 911 call logs, showing officers were at the business seeking a suspect who must have fled. She also sent him screenshots from the Georgia Crime Information Center database to which she had access to at work, showing his personal, private information, and that of his mother and brother.

The GCIC is what police use to check a suspect’s criminal history. Access to that information is strictly regulated, and 911 dispatchers are to retrieve it only at a police officer’s request, else the system would be open to abuse by an employee with a personal vendetta.

On May 17, Jury texted Henslee threats, and posted a photo to Facebook she had of him exposing himself on a pontoon boat, investigators said. She took a screenshot of the photo, texted him the image and taunted him sexually, Thornton testified.

That led to Henslee losing his job, police said: Facebook eventually deleted the image, but not before Jury and others took screenshots of it and passed it around.

On May 21, Henslee reported Jury’s unauthorized use of GCIC information, and detectives were called in to investigate. Henslee, 37, consented to have police download his cell phone data, which appeared to corroborate his complaints, Thornton said.

Investigators then questioned Jury, who claimed that Henslee had stolen her phone on May 17 and used it to post the Facebook photo and to send himself threats, to make it appear she threatened him, Thornton said.

Jury told officers she was in a “family violence” situation with Henslee and feared for her life, Thornton said: “She was playing the game with Miles Henslee because she was scared of him.”

Jury, 48, gave police consent Wednesday to download her cell phone data, and it showed she initiated the calls and texts to Henslee, not vice-versa, Thornton said.

Officers arrested Jury about 3 p.m. Thursday at the Public Safety Center, 510 10th St., charging her with four felony counts under Georgia law:

▪ The fraudulent use of the Internet, for her alleged use of private information.

▪ Invasion of privacy for allegedly posting the Facebook photo.

▪ Three counts of violating criminal records confidentiality, for her alleged misuse of GCIC data.

Finding probable cause to send the case to Muscogee Superior Court, Hunter set a $100,000 bond on the first count; a $15,000 bond on the second; and bonds of $20,000 each on the three charges of misusing GCIC info, for a total of $175,000.

If Jury is released on bond, she is to have no contact with Henslee or his family, and to have no access to the Internet, particularly to the GCIC system, Hunter said.

Police said Jury is on administrative leave while her case is pending, and she no longer has access to the 911 center or its computer systems.

Jury has worked in the center for eight years, and each year had to be recertified to maintain her GCIC access, so she annually would have been reminded that such information is confidential and for authorized use only, authorities said.

Though the Muscogee County Jail lists her last name as Jury, police said she also identifies herself as Heather Jury-Henslee.