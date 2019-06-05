Crime
Columbus judge live streams 5 Corner Lotto murder trial live online as verdict nears
Muscogee Superior Court Judge Bobby Peters is live-streaming the final moments of Columbus’ 5 Corner Lotto trial as attorneys make their closing arguments before the jury begins its deliberations.
Since testimony began May 21, key witnesses have taken the stand to testify against Jalontaye Clay Cleveland and Courtney Trumaine Williams, charged with murder in the death of 23-year-old Vastal Patel.
Patel was fatally shot during a Nov. 6, 2016, attempted robbery of the 5 Corner Lotto store on Linwood Boulevard. Pate’s father was wounded in the shooting.
Cleveland and Williams also are on trial for five Columbus store robberies between Oct. 10, 2016, and Jan. 18, 2017.
Closing arguments are to end Wednesday, before Judge Peters instructs jurors the laws they must weigh against the evidence to reach verdicts in the extensive case.
The live stream can be found on YouTube here.
