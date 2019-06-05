Columbus judge live streams 5 Corner Lotto murder trial live online as verdict nears

Prosecutor describes fatal shooting at 5 Corner Lotto store in opening statement In his opening statement Tuesday morning, Senior Assistant District Attorney Don Kelly described in detail what he said jurors would see in surveillance video showing the store owner and son being shot outside the Linwood Boulevard business. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In his opening statement Tuesday morning, Senior Assistant District Attorney Don Kelly described in detail what he said jurors would see in surveillance video showing the store owner and son being shot outside the Linwood Boulevard business.

Muscogee Superior Court Judge Bobby Peters is live-streaming the final moments of Columbus’ 5 Corner Lotto trial as attorneys make their closing arguments before the jury begins its deliberations.

Since testimony began May 21, key witnesses have taken the stand to testify against Jalontaye Clay Cleveland and Courtney Trumaine Williams, charged with murder in the death of 23-year-old Vastal Patel.

Patel was fatally shot during a Nov. 6, 2016, attempted robbery of the 5 Corner Lotto store on Linwood Boulevard. Pate’s father was wounded in the shooting.

Cleveland and Williams also are on trial for five Columbus store robberies between Oct. 10, 2016, and Jan. 18, 2017.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Closing arguments are to end Wednesday, before Judge Peters instructs jurors the laws they must weigh against the evidence to reach verdicts in the extensive case.

The live stream can be found on YouTube here.