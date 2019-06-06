Homicide investigation underway after woman found nude, dead in Columbus duplex

What to do if you find a body If you come across a body, here's what you should do. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If you come across a body, here's what you should do.

A homicide investigation is underway after Columbus police found a woman’s body in a vacant duplex.

Police found the woman at 475 Mellon Street early Thursday morning.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan identified the victim as 54-year-old Lisa Coleman.

Bryan told the Ledger-Enquirer that Coleman’s body was found nude and police are treating her death as a homicide.

Byran said he pronounced Coleman dead at 7:55 a.m.

Her body will be taken for an autopsy, Bryan said.

Check back for updates.