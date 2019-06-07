Woman stabbed about 20 times in her home, Columbus cop says. Husband pleads not guilty.

How to support victims of domestic abuse Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial.

A Columbus man who allegedly admitted to police that he stabbed his wife to death over Memorial Day weekend has pleaded not guilty in Recorder’s Court.

Marcus Dewayne King was arrested May 25 and charged with murder.

De Ann King, 34, was found stabbed to death at their home on Dorsey Drive. Marcus King apparently told police he stabbed her between 5 and 20 times on the night of the killing, investigators said at the Thursday hearing.

King was also charged with family violence, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, aggravated assault and third degree cruelty to children.

He waived his appearance in Recorder’s Court June 7, but public defender Erik Smith entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Here’s what Columbus police Det. Matthew Sitler told Judge Julius Hunter the police account of what happened on May 25:

De Ann King, along with her sister, Angela Champion, and 9-year-old niece, arrived at her home at 6518 Dorsey Drive so De Ann could get clothes for a relative’s high school graduation.

De Ann had apparently split up from her husband a few days prior.

De Ann and her niece entered the home, and her niece told police she saw her aunt and Marcus King enter a bedroom. The child allegedly heard De Ann being attacked and screaming for help.

“At that time she got her mother...who came inside of the residence,” Sitler said. “She attempted to help her sister who was at that time being attacked by Marcus by pulling him off of her.”

Sitler said Champion stated she was then attacked by Marcus as well and received a cut to her hand. Champion and her daughter left the residence to call 911.

Police received the call at 12:14 p.m. and patrol officers responded to the home.

Sitler said Marcus had exited the home and walked north through the residential area until he was arrested by police and transported to the hospital for his injuries.

“Following treatment he was transported to police headquarters. Having been advised of his constitutional rights .. .he does admit that he did stab his wife, De Ann King, with a knife multiple times,” Sitler said. “In his own interview, he stated somewhere between five times and 20 times...I would say the 20 times is probably the more accurate number.”

De Ann was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional emergency room where she died from her wounds, Sitler said.

She was pronounced dead at 1:14 p.m., said Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan

Bryan confirmed De Ann King’s killing was Columbus’ 12th homicide of the year.

Sitler said an autopsy has been performed on De Ann King’s body but the report has not been released.

Marcus King’s case will move to the Muscogee County Superior Court. He is held without bond.