Woman killed in one of two drive-by shootings in Phenix City

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

One woman was shot to death Monday night in one of two unrelated drive-by shootings, Phenix City police say.

The shootings occurred in a span of about 4 hours.

Police Capt. Darryl Williams said officers responded to a shooting at 1604 20th Avenue just before 9:20 p.m. Monday and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Williams said the victim, whose identity is being withheld, was deceased at the scene.

The woman was pronounced dead by the Russell County Coroner’s Office at 11:40 p.m., Williams said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Witnesses told police a vehicle was speeding away from the scene of the killing but could not give a vehicle description.

Police responded to a second shooting about 1:25 a.m. Tuesday.

Williams said a vehicle with unknown occupants fired multiple shots into a residence in the 1600 block of 13th Street. There were no injuries reported.

Anyone with information on either of the shootings should call Phenix City police at 334-298-0611.