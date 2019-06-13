Crime
A 9-year-old child was shot in Columbus. A teen, 14, has been arrested, police say
Columbus police have charged a 14-year-old boy in the Wednesday shooting of a 9-year-old.
The names of the male victim and suspect are not being released because they are juveniles.
Patrol officers were called at 12:41 p.m. to the victim’s home in the 700 block of Andrea Drive, where they found him wounded, authorities said. The child currently is being treated at an Atlanta hospital, police said.
Investigators have charged the teenager with reckless conduct, aggravated battery, using a gun to commit a crime and possessing a gun while under the age of 18.
The teen is to have a hearing in Juvenile Court. The hearing will be scheduled for a later date.
Police have not said where the victim was hit, but the charge of aggravated battery means the victim loss the use of a body part or was permanently disfigured.
