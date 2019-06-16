Crime
Two die in Phenix City house fire, police say. They’re looking for this woman.
Two people were found dead in a Phenix City home that burned late Saturday, police said.
The house at 1001 43rd Ave. was engulfed in flames when authorities were called there at 11:45 p.m., police Capt. Darryl Williams wrote in a news release.
They found two dead inside, and the victims have been identified, Williams said. Their names were not released.
One person has been detained for questioning, and police are seeking another, he said, asking the public’s help in locating a woman he identified as Debbie Parker.
Anyone who has information on Parker or the fire is asked to call police at 334-298-0611.
