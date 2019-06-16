Two die in Phenix City house fire, police say. They’re looking for this woman.

How to contact local law enforcement Here are some phone numbers for local law enforcement in Russell and Lee counties in Alabama and Muscogee County, Georgia. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are some phone numbers for local law enforcement in Russell and Lee counties in Alabama and Muscogee County, Georgia.

Two people were found dead in a Phenix City home that burned late Saturday, police said.

The house at 1001 43rd Ave. was engulfed in flames when authorities were called there at 11:45 p.m., police Capt. Darryl Williams wrote in a news release.

They found two dead inside, and the victims have been identified, Williams said. Their names were not released.

One person has been detained for questioning, and police are seeking another, he said, asking the public’s help in locating a woman he identified as Debbie Parker.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Anyone who has information on Parker or the fire is asked to call police at 334-298-0611.