Suspect in June 2018 grocery parking lot murder arrested near Atlanta

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Columbus police have obtained an arrest warrant for a man who allegedly shot and killed 30-year-old Rufus J. Mabry Jr., in the parking lot of MLK Grocery last June.

Joseph Taylor, 33, is currently facing charges in Coweta County for an unrelated incident, and will be brought to Columbus to face the murder charge, according to a press release from the Columbus Police Department.

Mabry was pronounced dead of multiple gunshot wounds at 2:53 a.m. June 2, 2018, in the emergency room of Piedmont Columbus Regional Campus.

Police Sgt. Michael Dahnke said police were called at 2:22 a.m. to the grocery store at 1196 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and found Mabry suffering from gunshot wounds.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The date of Taylor’s Recorder’s Court hearing is currently pending, the release states.