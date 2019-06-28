Man charged in crash that killed motorcyclist on Veterans Parkway

Columbus police respond to crash that killed a motorcyclist on Veterans Parkway Raw video from the scene shows police investigating a June 12, 2019, wreck on Veterans Parkway in Columbus, Georgia that claimed the life of a motorcyclist. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Raw video from the scene shows police investigating a June 12, 2019, wreck on Veterans Parkway in Columbus, Georgia that claimed the life of a motorcyclist.

A Columbus man is charged with second-degree vehicular homicide after a wreck on Veterans Parkway near Talbotton Road.

Officials say Cory Wright was driving a 2016 Dodge Ram involved in the June 12 crash that killed motorcyclist Mark Zitkovich, 56.

According to a case report from the Columbus Police Department, Wright, 42, was traveling south in the center lane of Veterans Parkway when he changed lanes, entering the left lane where Zitkovich was riding his 2017 Harley Davidson.

The left front tire of Wright’s truck struck the right side of Zitkovich’s vehicle, causing him to lose control of the motorcycle. The motorcycle fell on its right side and Zitkovich was ejected, the report states.

Zitkovich was transported to Piedmont Midtown Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Wright and his two passengers were not injured in the wreck and were not transported.

Wright was also charged with failure to maintain lane and booked into the Muscogee County Jail June 26. His bail was set at $7,937.26, and he posted bond and was released the same day.

He was also fined for excessive tint and not having a state tag.