Police ask for tips after man shot to death at Columbus apartments over holiday weekend

Columbus police are seeking information in a weekend shooting that left one man dead.

Edgar Harris, 28, was shot Saturday night at Wilson Apartments on 8th Avenue, police said in a news release Monday.

Harris was involved in an altercation about two blocks away, police said, and he walked back to the apartments before he was shot.

Police arrived at the complex around 11:25 p.m. and found Harris suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died as a result of his injuries.

Anyone with additional information about Harris’ murder is asked to contact Sgt. D. Wysinger at 706-225-4469 or dwysinger@columbusga.org.