Vandalism at a Columbus school is being investigated.

Three campus signs at Jordan Vocational High School were seen Thursday evening with graffiti, including a curse word on two of them.

“This incident is under investigation as we do not tolerate intentional damage being rendered to our properties,” Muscogee County School District communications director Mercedes Parham told the Ledger-Enquirer in an email Thursday night. “We are working to identify the perpetrators who will face charges upon identification. Our facilities maintenance professionals will provide cleaning services in light of this unfortunate occurrence.”

Parham hasn’t responded to the L-E’s follow-up questions, so it’s unclear which agency is investigating the vandalism or whether surveillance images are available.

The Muscogee County School Board voted in May 2018 to establish an MCSD police agency. It hired a police chief in March. Now, it is in the first hiring phase.

MCSD Police Chief Greg Arp told the board in May that this year the plan is to hire the command staff (one captain and two sergeants, in addition to the already hired police chief) and 15 officers, one at each of the nine high schools and six rotating among the 12 middle schools. The second phase will be next year, hiring six officers to rotate among 32 elementary schools.