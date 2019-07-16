She shot a bystander in the head while targeting boyfriend’s ex, Columbus officer says

Columbus police say woman shot man in head while targeting boyfriend’s ex Courvoisia Brenica Wilson eluded police for more than a month after she shot a bystander in the head while firing at her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend near Lakebottom Park, a detective testified Tuesday in Columbus Recorder’s Court. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Courvoisia Brenica Wilson eluded police for more than a month after she shot a bystander in the head while firing at her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend near Lakebottom Park, a detective testified Tuesday in Columbus Recorder’s Court.

Courvoisia Brenica Wilson eluded police for more than a month after she shot a bystander in the head while firing at her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend near Lakebottom Park, a detective testified Tuesday in Columbus Recorder’s Court.

The 21-year-old man she shot June 11 remains in “grave condition,” with doctors unsure what bodily functions he’ll be able to regain through rehabilitation, said Sgt. Ray Mills. The victim was in critical condition at Piedmont Columbus Regional before being transferred to another facility, which Mills declined to identify lest it place him in danger.

“The prognosis initially was pretty grim,” Mills told Judge Julius Hunter, later adding the man’s ability to speak is “still in question.”

He testified that Wilson, 22, was in the back seat of a red, four-door sedan with two men in the front seats as they traveled past 1246 18th Ave., where Wilson exchanged words with the woman who used to date her boyfriend. When the car turned around and circled back, Wilson “unloaded” at the woman, who was standing with three or four other people, Mills said.

The woman targeted was uninjured, but a 21-year-old man in the group was hit in the forehead, the detective said.

The shooting was preceded by some name-calling on social media, he testified.

The barrage of gunfire erupted about 5:30 p.m. on a Tuesday, just a block south of Lakebottom Park. The park is busy in the evening with visitors who just got off work, so the shooting attracted considerable attention, leaving nearby residents on alert.

Police blocked off streets during the investigation, drawing passing motorists’ attention as well.

Authorities knew whom to look for afterward, but they could not find Wilson, who finally surrendered Sunday. Mills said investigators also have warrants for two other suspects he identified as Kayne Wiggins and Christopher Morgan. “They have not come forward to speak with police,” he said.

The boyfriend who was the subject of the dispute is in jail, said Mills, who did not identify him.

Because Wilson so long eluded police, prosecutor Matt Brown asked that she be granted no bond, else she might flee again. Hunter agreed, sending the case to Muscogee Superior Court with no bond on Wilson’s four counts of aggravated assault and one of using a gun to commit a crime.

Wilson was represented by Columbus attorney Tim Flournoy, who afterward said he believes he can prove that she is innocent, and that someone else in the car fired the shots in retaliation for having been fired upon first.

“I feel comfortable that at the end of the day, my client will be found not guilty of any wrongdoing,” he said.