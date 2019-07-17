Coroner: Mother, three children killed in stabbing at Elizabeth Canty Homes

How to contact local law enforcement Here are some phone numbers for local law enforcement in Russell and Lee counties in Alabama and Muscogee County, Georgia. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are some phone numbers for local law enforcement in Russell and Lee counties in Alabama and Muscogee County, Georgia.





Columbus Police are currently investigating the stabbing deaths of a mother and three children inside an apartment at Elizabeth Canty Homes, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

Bryan said Wednesday he responded to the scene off Cusseta Road near 20th Ave. and pronounced 29-year old Jerrica Spellman and her three children dead around 9:45 p.m.

One child was 3 years old, another 1 year old and the youngest approximately 4 or 5 months old, Bryan said.

Bryan said the bodies will be sent to Atlanta for an autopsy.

This is a breaking news story. Information will be added as it comes available.