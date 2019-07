Crime Jurors reach a verdict in Tyquez Davis’ trial in the fatal shooting of Deonn Carter July 19, 2019 01:26 PM

The jury has has found Tyquez Darnell Davis guilty of felony murder in the fatal 2016 shooting of Deonn Carter. The jury deliberated about 6½ hours over two days before delivering the verdict about 1:45 p.m. Friday.