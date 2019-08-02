21-year-old man fatally shot early Friday in Midtown

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan has confirmed one man was fatally shot overnight in Midtown.

Jaylin Williams, 21, was taken to the Piedmont Midtown emergency room where he died of multiple gunshot wounds, Bryan said. He was pronounced dead at 1:31 a.m.

The incident occurred near the 3300 block of Wallace Drive.

Bryan said the incident is under investigation by the Columbus Police Department homicide unit and that Williams’ body will be taken to Decatur for an autopsy.