Do you know them? Two wanted for questioning in white supremacist flyer incident in Columbus

The Columbus Police Department needs your help regarding an incident that occurred July 29, 2019 between 8PM - 9:30PM at Temple Israel located in Columbus, Georgia. These 2 individuals are wanted for questioning in connection with the incident.

The Columbus Police Department released images and security video footage of two men wanted for questioning regarding flyers promoting a white supremacist group that were posted at a Jewish temple earlier this week.

The department’s Property Crimes Unit published two videos and a series of images of the men at Temple Israel Thursday. The videos show angles from four different cameras, and one video appears to show the men putting a flyer on church property. The video shows the men without masks.

Flyers promoting a national white supremacist group, Patriot Front, were posted on handicapped parking signs, part of the temple building and nearby utility poles Monday night around 9 p.m., Rabbi Beth Schwartz previously told the Ledger-Enquirer.

“It was light enough to see what they were doing very clearly,” Schwartz said. And they knew they were on camera: “They had to know because there’s signage up that we have surveillance,” she said

According to the Anti-Defamation League, an international Jewish non-governmental organization, Patriot Front promotes “racism, anti-Semitism and intolerance under the guise of preserving the “ethnic and cultural origins” of their European ancestors.”

None of the flyers posted at the Columbus temple make any overt threats, nor explicitly denigrate the Jewish religion.

If you recognize either of these individuals or have any knowledge about this incident, please contact the primary investigator, Sgt. Thomas Hill at 706-225-4345.

Ledger-Enquirer reporter Tim Chitwood contributed to this story.