Crime
Columbus man charged with murder in July fatal shooting arrested in Alabama
A man who faces a murder charge in Columbus after allegedly shooting and killing another man in July was arrested today in Alabama.
Deronte Kahil Brown, 24, was arrested on unrelated charges by the U.S. Marshal’s Service Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force in Phenix City, according to Columbus Police Department Lt. Greg Touchberry.
On July 6, police responded to calls about a person being shot at Wilson Apartments and found Edgar Lee Harris IV dead of a gunshot wound. Follow up investigation led to a murder warrant being obtained for Brown, Touchberry said.
He is being held in Alabama on the other charges and will be extradited to Georgia for a preliminary hearing, Touchberry said.
