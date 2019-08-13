Columbus man charged with murder in July fatal shooting arrested in Alabama

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A man who faces a murder charge in Columbus after allegedly shooting and killing another man in July was arrested today in Alabama.

Deronte Kahil Brown, 24, was arrested on unrelated charges by the U.S. Marshal’s Service Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force in Phenix City, according to Columbus Police Department Lt. Greg Touchberry.

On July 6, police responded to calls about a person being shot at Wilson Apartments and found Edgar Lee Harris IV dead of a gunshot wound. Follow up investigation led to a murder warrant being obtained for Brown, Touchberry said.

He is being held in Alabama on the other charges and will be extradited to Georgia for a preliminary hearing, Touchberry said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW