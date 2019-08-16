Columbus police make second arrest in 2017 fatal shooting on Rigdon Road

What to do if you find a body If you come across a body, here's what you should do. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If you come across a body, here's what you should do.

Columbus police have arrested a second man in connection with the 2017 fatal shooting of 34-year-old Brandon Scott of Phenix City.

Kendrick Anthony Washington, 34, has been arrested and charged with murder, according to Lt. Greg Touchberry. Washington’s preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9 a.m. August 17, and will potentially be rescheduled to 9 a.m. August 22.

Police were called to 831 Rigdon Road around 2 a.m. July 7, 2017 to investigate a reported shooting, Touchberry said. There police found Scott and another man, Rashaun Howard, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Howard survived his injuries but is permanently disabled, Touchberry said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The investigation continues as officials say there may be up to 10 suspects in Scott’s death.

Police previously arrested Reginald Jackson and charged him with the murder of Scott and aggravated assault of Howard. He plead not guilty to both charges.

Anyone with information about the shooting of Scott and Howard is asked to contact Cpl. Robert Nicholas at 706-225-4363 or rnicholas@columbusga.org.

Ledger-Enquirer archives were used in this report.