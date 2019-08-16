Columbus police officer arrested after hit-and-run crash

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident

A Columbus police officer has been arrested for falsely reporting an abandoned car as stolen after an accident, authorities said Friday.

Nicole Reeves, 27, has been arrested on charges of falsely reporting a crime, making false statements, failing to report an accident, and violating her oath as a police officer, investigators said.

Police said a 911 call at 12:12 a.m. Aug. 9 reported an abandoned and wrecked vehicle that Reeves was known to drive.

Investigators determined the car found on Schatulga Road had been involved in a hit-and-run accident, and the driver had left the scene. Reeves then called at 12:33 a.m. to report it stolen, they said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Detectives with the department’s property crimes division found that Reeves had been driving the vehicle at the time of the crash and left without reporting the accident, officers said.

Reeves now is on administrative leave without pay. She’s to have an initial appearance in Columbus Recorder’s Court at 8 a.m. Saturday, but the hearing’s to be rescheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday.