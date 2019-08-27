Columbus man charged in stabbing death of his brother, police say

‘We need the officers’: Columbus police chief explains new recruitment strategies The Columbus Police Department in Columbus, GA, is looking to hire up to 100 police officers and 911 operators, or dispatchers. They hosted a hiring event at Goodwill Aug. 22, 2019, in hopes of filling the jobs. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Columbus Police Department in Columbus, GA, is looking to hire up to 100 police officers and 911 operators, or dispatchers. They hosted a hiring event at Goodwill Aug. 22, 2019, in hopes of filling the jobs.

A Columbus man has been charged with murder (family violence) and possession of a knife during a commission of a crime in the fatal stabbing of his brother at their home Tuesday morning, according to Columbus police.

Kenneth Jernigan, 36, was arrested after Columbus police officers found his brother, Kevin Jernigan, dead at 2710 King Street around 2 a.m. Tuesday following reports of a stabbing, police said.

Columbus Police Lt. Greg Touchberry said the two men were brothers and that both men lived at the King Street home.

Kenneth Jernigan was booked in the Muscogee County Jail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 29 at 9 a.m. in Recorder’s Court.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Columbus Police Department is asking anybody that has any information about the murder to please contact Cpl. Matt Sitler at 706-225-4367 or Msitler@columbusga.org.