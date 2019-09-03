Man charged in fatal shooting at Wilson Homes

Man dead after fatal shooting at Wilson Homes in Columbus Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed K'Darious Bartlett, 21, died from a gunshot wound Sunday at Wilson Homes, 3400 8th Avenue, in Columbus. Bryan said he pronounced Bartlett dead at 6 p.m. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed K'Darious Bartlett, 21, died from a gunshot wound Sunday at Wilson Homes, 3400 8th Avenue, in Columbus. Bryan said he pronounced Bartlett dead at 6 p.m.

Police have arrested and charged a man in the fatal shooting of 21-year-old K’Darious Bartlett over Labor Day weekend at Wilson Homes.

Devarey Smith, 26, has been charged with murder and will appear in Recorder’s Court at 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to a release from the Columbus Police Department.

Police responded to Wilson Homes on 8th Avenue at 5:25 p.m. September 1 to a report of someone being shot, the release said. Officers found Bartlett dead inside an apartment. He was pronounced dead at 6 p.m., according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.