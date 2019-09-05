Crime
Phenix City man charged in shooting. The victim was found dead in driver’s seat of his car, police say
A Phenix City man has been charged with capital murder, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
Raekwon Leanto Parker, 23, was arrested in the case involving the fatal shooting of Demetrius Darrell Bradford Jr., 20, of Fort Mitchell, who was found Aug. 9 in the driver’s seat of his vehicle at an unoccupied home on Lee Road 315, according the sheriff’s office news release.
The Phenix City Police Department assisted in the arrest of Parker on Wednesday, the news release says, and he remains in the Lee County Detention Facility without bond.
Bradford appeared to have multiple gunshot wounds, according to the news release. His body was sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an examination.
His death was ruled a homicide, according to the news release.
To report further information about this or any other Lee County case, call the sheriff’s office at 334-749-5651 or the Lee County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-522-7847.
