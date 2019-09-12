Former Columbus teacher arrested on sex charges was also reported by MCSD student, district says

Child sexual abuse statistics in the United States One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.

A former Muscogee County School District teacher was arrested Tuesday on charges of solicitation of sodomy and obscene telephone calls to a minor, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Dominique Donte Evans was a drama teacher at the Campbell High School in Cobb County when he was arrested, according to the AJC.

In a news release Thursday, MCSD said Evans was employed in the district last school year. The news release doesn’t mention where he taught, but MCSD communications marketing specialist Jasmine Agyemang told the Ledger-Enquirer that Evans taught fine arts at the Rainey-McCullers School of the Arts.

“Evans tendered his resignation May 7, 2019, effective May 28, 2019, citing intentions to relocate,” MCSD’s news release says. “He has not been assigned to any District schools or sites in any capacity, since that timeframe.”

MCSD added in the news release, “The District was notified, by a student, on August 23, 2019 of rumors alleging inappropriate contact between Evans and a District student during the spring semester of the 2018-2019 school year. The allegations were immediately reported to the Muscogee County Division of Family and Children Services and the Columbus Police Department.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as new information comes available.