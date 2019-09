Crime Father of Carver coach killed in 2016 tells suspect what he took from Pollard family September 16, 2019 02:38 PM

William Cross, 23, pleaded guilty to killing David Pollard, a Carver High School coach, after a police chase in Columbus, GA, in 2016. Terry Render, Pollard's father, shares with the court the impact of his son's death on the family and community.