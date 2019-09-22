First day of fall brings warnings of wildfire danger, sexy Mister Rogers costume

Aerial footage of fall colors on Catalpa Road Changing ginkgo trees giving off peak fall color line the street along Catalpa Road in Lexington. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Changing ginkgo trees giving off peak fall color line the street along Catalpa Road in Lexington.

An active noun like struggle, it’s Monday Mail.

Strive

Today’s opening is from a quote by Fred “Mister Rogers” Rogers: “Love isn’t a state of perfect caring. It is an active noun like struggle. To love someone is to strive to accept that person exactly the way he or she is, right here and now.”

Fall

Say goodbye to summer, because Monday’s the first day of autumn – early sunsets, evening breezes, leaves changing, all that stuff.

So break out your fall fashions and music playlist, because the autumnal equinox, when the sun crosses the equator to start warming the tilted Earth’s southern hemisphere, arrives at 3:50 a.m.

We’re already seeing signs of the fall holiday season as stores load up on Halloween candy and costumes.

Halloween falls on a Thursday, this year, so regardless whether adults party the weekend before or the weekend after, the city government won’t have to move trick-or-treating to get the demon holiday off a Sunday.

Fashion

It gets harder every year to argue Halloween’s not the devil’s work when we hear the latest in “sexy” Halloween costumes, as designers try to break from the haunted runways of the past with fresh, even more bewildering motifs.

Among the “sexy” women’s costumes already in stock were these, which take time to repeat “sexy” every time, but just don’t sound the same without it:

Sexy Spongebob Squarepants, sexy Mutant Ninja Turtle, sexy Chuckie the evil killer doll, sexy Nemo the fish from “Finding Nemo,” sexy internet-famous subway pizza rat, sexy Donald Trump, sexy Willy Wonka, sexy Winnie the Pooh (it has a skirt), sexy Yoda, sexy Edward Scissorhands, sexy Transformer Optimus Prime, sexy Ernie from “Sesame Street,” sexy squid, sexy jellyfish, sexy watermelon, sexy corn, and sexy Scrabble the board game (and no, it’s not sexy because of what the words spell).

Making headlines this season is another grotesque co-mingling of opposites: Sexy Mister Rogers.

This costume also is for a woman, so saying Mister Rogers already is sexy isn’t the same.

Here’s the pitch from Yandy.com:

“Won’t you be my neighbor? Entice your friends next door with your playful puppets! Suit up with a neck tie, and be the friendliest next door neighbor in town in this exclusive Nicest Neighbor costume featuring a red top with a V-neckline, long fitted sleeves, a white detachable collar with a black neck tie, and matching high-waisted gray shorts with belt loops.”

A model is shown in what appear to be black stiletto heels and ruffle-trimmed bobby socks, and she has hand puppets. A Mister Rogers wig also is featured.

“Hand puppets, wig, belt and socks not included,” the ad says.

Customers also will have to buy their own casual shoes to change into as they walk into the party singing “won’t you be my neighbor.”

It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood when you pick your date up for the masquerade at your parents’ private club and discover she’s dressed as Sexy Mister Rogers.

That’s when you have to remember that to love someone is to strive to accept that person exactly the way he or she is, right here and now.

Fire

In the email are notices that together say something else about the season: It is dry.

Fort Benning alerted neighbors Friday to a wildfire that was expected to burn through the weekend, and that same day rangers at Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park banned campfires along the 23-mile Pine Mountain Trail, prompting this notice from the Pine Mountain Trail Association:

“Careful use of fuel stoves only (no charcoal or ‘stick stoves’ or candles). Backpackers will be required to initial a RED rubber-stamped area on their backcountry permit stating they understand this. Campsites are being checked. Evidence of campfires can result in a citation.”

This could be good advice for anyone cooking outside, this holiday season: Mind your grill, and contain your flame.

Don’t burn your sexy tailgater costume.