Murder-suicide suspected in Russell County, Ala., couple’s fatal shooting
Authorities in Russell County, Ala., believe a Crawford man fatally shot the woman with whom he shared a mobile home before shooting himself, over the weekend.
Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. identified the man as Ronald Thompson, 52, and the woman as Nancy Woods, 46. Both were pronounced dead at 6:16 p.m. Saturday, after relatives found the bodies and alerted authorities, Sumbry said.
Their mobile home was in the 4700 block of U.S. Highway 80, west of Huguley Road, investigators said.
The bodies were sent to a crime lab in Montgomery, Ala., for an autopsy, Sumbry said.
Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor said his officers are investigating the double-shooting.
“All indications at this point lean to murder-suicide,” Taylor wrote in a text message, adding the evidence indicates “Thompson shot Woods and then turned the gun on himself.”
