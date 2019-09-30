23-year-old Opelika man found dead in Phenix City

What to do if you find a body If you come across a body, here's what you should do. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If you come across a body, here's what you should do.

An Opelika man was found dead by Phenix City police officers after he was shot and killed Saturday morning.

Kentavis Perry, 23, was found lying in a grassy area on Dolphin Court in Phenix City, Ala., at 9:01 a.m. with an apparent gunshot wound, according to a press release from the Phenix City Police Department.

Perry’s vehicle, a black Chevrolet C-1500 pickup truck, was not found at the scene, but was recovered Saturday morning by the local sheriff’s office in Lee County, Ala.

Officials said they believe Perry drove the vehicle to Dolphin Court, where he later died.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Anybody with information in this case is asked to contact the Phenix City Police Department at (334) 448-2840 or (334) 448-2822.