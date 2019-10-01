A man and woman are dead after two separate Columbus shootings 6 hours apart

SHARE COPY LINK

Two people are dead and one is hospitalized after two separate shootings in Columbus, police said in a press release.

Columbus police officers were initially dispatched to Petro gas station at 6262 Macon Rd., just before 6 p.m. Monday after receiving a 911 call that a male had been shot. Then, another call came about another shooting at gas station two minutes away.

Officers responded to the Shell gas station at 6959 Macon Rd. and found 21-year-old Justis Bolen suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the release. Bolen and the victim found at Petro, 19-year-old Xavier Tate, were taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital for treatment, according to the release.

Police believe both men were shot together in the parking lot of the Petro service station, according to the release.

Bolen died Monday evening from his wounds. Tate has undergone surgery and his status is unknown at this time, Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said.

About six hours later, officers were called to another shooting at the Springfield Crossing Apartments, 3320 North Lumpkin Road, according to a release. Lachasta Giles, 45, was found dead of a gunshot wound in the parking lot of the apartment complex near building 10.

Police do not believe the two incidents are connected.

Anyone with information on either shooting to contact Detective Zachary Cole at (706) 225-4295 or Detective Jason Carden at (706) 225-4395.