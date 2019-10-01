Man turns himself in after fleeing scene of Phenix City accident, police say

SHARE COPY LINK

A 34-year-old man turned himself in to Phenix City police after reportedly fleeing the scene of a fatal vehicle crash this weekend.

Gary Thomas was arrested 10:30 p.m. Monday on charges of murder and felony of leaving the scene of an accident, according to a press release from the Phenix City Police Department. Additional charges are pending.

At 10:49 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a wreck at a BP gas station on Knowles Road in Phenix City involving a vehicle and a motorcycle. There they found an unresponsive male, later identified as 47-year-old Michael Jackson, according to the release.

Jackson was transported to Piedmont Medical Center in Columbus where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses told police they saw the driver of a 2011 Hyundai Sonata flee the scene on foot after hitting the 2015 Harley Davidson FLTRXS, according to the release.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Phenix City Police Department at (334) 448-2840 or (334) 448-2822.