Two men arrested, charged in fatal Columbus gas station shooting, police say

Two men are facing murder charges related to the fatal shooting of Justis Bolen this week at a Columbus gas station.

Elijah Odom and Demario Lockhart, both 21, were booked into the Muscogee County Jail Thursday on charges of murder, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, according to a release from the Columbus Police Department.

Both likely face additional charges as CPD’s investigation into the shooting continues, the release said.

Bolen, 21, along with Xavier Tate, 19, were both shot on Monday at the Petro Gas Station, 6262 Macon Road, according to the release. Officers found Tate there and were dispatched moments later to a Shell Gas Station, 6959 Macon Road, where they found Bolen.

The two were transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional where Bolen later died of his injuries.

Tate survived and underwent surgery this week, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

Odom and Lockhart will have preliminary hearings in Recorder’s Court on Friday, Oct. 4 at 9 a.m.