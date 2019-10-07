Phenix City boy shot in head dies of injuries in Atlanta, police said

SHARE COPY LINK

A juvenile boy who was shot in Phenix City on Friday died of his injuries in Atlanta this weekend, according to police.

Officers responded to a reported shooting around 5 p.m. in the 4500 block of Tupelo Drive on Oct. 4. There, they found a boy with a gunshot wound to the head, according to a press release from the Phenix City Police Department.

He was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital and was in critical but stable condition. He was later flown to Atlanta for treatment and pronounced dead at the Children’s Hospital at 7:12 a.m. Sunday, according to the release.

The Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences will be conducting an autopsy and the case is being treated as a homicide, police said.