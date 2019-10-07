Police searching for two men involved in Phenix City fatal shooting

SHARE COPY LINK

A 27-year-old man died in Phenix City on Sunday after being shot multiple times, according to police.

Tremaine Hutchinson, 27, was found dead by Phenix City police officers in the 1000 block of South Fifth Street just before 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Phenix City Police said in a press release.

Nearby witnesses to the homicide said that two black men drove up to the residence in a blue or grey SUV and called out to Hutchinson, according to the release. When Hutchinson walked up to the SUV, the passenger of the vehicle shot him several times before driving off.

Both the driver and the passenger have dreads. The driver is described as a heavyset male while the passenger is slim, according to police.

Anybody with more information about the homicide is asked to call the Phenix City Police Department at 334-298-0611 or Lt. Steven Zdanowicz at 334-448-2835.