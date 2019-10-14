Arrest made after terroristic threats against Spencer High School

SHARE COPY LINK

An arrest has been made in the case involving threats against Spencer High School, Muscogee County School District officials said Monday night.

MCSD police arrested a juvenile for making terroristic threats, said MCSD police Capt. James Morris.

No other information regarding the case was disclosed. Superintendent David Lewis announced the news at the end of the school board’s monthly work session.

WTVM reported last week that two threats from the same source were made against Spencer.

Although an arrest was made, the investigation continues, said MCSD communications director Mercedes Parham.