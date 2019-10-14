Crime

Arrest made after terroristic threats against Spencer High School

An arrest has been made in the case involving threats against Spencer High School, Muscogee County School District officials said Monday night.

MCSD police arrested a juvenile for making terroristic threats, said MCSD police Capt. James Morris.

No other information regarding the case was disclosed. Superintendent David Lewis announced the news at the end of the school board’s monthly work session.

WTVM reported last week that two threats from the same source were made against Spencer.

Although an arrest was made, the investigation continues, said MCSD communications director Mercedes Parham.

Mark Rice
Ledger-Enquirer staff writer Mark Rice covers education and other issues related to youth. He also writes feature stories about any compelling topic. He has been reporting in Columbus and the Chattahoochee Valley for more than a quarter-century. He welcomes your local news tips and questions.
