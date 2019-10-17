One arrested, another man wanted in string of Columbus car break-ins

The Columbus Police Department’s Property Crimes Unit has charged two suspects in a series of auto break-ins and other auto-related crimes that occurred within the last month.

Fernando Lindo, 23, has been arrested on charges of entering autos, burglary of a residence and theft by taking. Justin Hall, 22, has not been arrested yet but has warrants out for his arrest, according to police.

Police said Lindo and Hall broke in and stole vehicles in the Regency Park and Lakebottom areas of the city. The offenses in the Lakebottom area occurred around or on Sept. 27, while the Regency Park area offenses occurred on or around Oct. 3, police said.

The complete list of charges are as follows, according to police:

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Entering Autos: 28

Burglary of a Residence: 1

Theft by Taking (MV): 1

Theft by Receiving (Firearm): 1

Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm: 1

In total, 30 cases have been cleared, but more are pending, police said Thursday.