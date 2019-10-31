Jury returns verdict in stalking case against ex-boyfriend of missing Columbus mother

A Columbus jury has found Malcolm Jamaine Jackson guilty of assault and stalking charges stemming from a domestic dispute with missing mother of three Ebony Giddens, three days before she disappeared.

The jury deliberated from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, resumed at 9 a.m. Thursday, and in three minutes announced it had reached a verdict.





Judge Arthur Smith III set Jackson’s sentencing for 10 a.m. Friday. Now 30 years old, Jackson faces a maximum 35 years in prison.

He was tried on charges of aggravated assault, aggravated stalking and using a gun to commit a crime. He was accused of putting a pistol to Giddens’ head on March 9, 2018, and of violating court orders by repeatedly contacting her when he got out of jail the next day.

March 9, 2018, was a Friday. Jackson, charged that night only with simple assault involving family violence, he repeatedly called and texted Giddens the following Saturday and Sunday, before her brother discovered her missing at 7:30 a.m. Monday, March 12, when he came to take her sons to school.

No one has seen or heard from her since, despite her family’s offering a $10,000 reward for information on her whereabouts.

“This case is only about one person – it’s about Ebony,” prosecutor Wesley Lambertus told jurors in his closing argument Wednesday, before recounting the chain of events that preceded her disappearance.

He said Jackson was possessive and obsessed with Giddens’ relationship with ex-boyfriend Roderick Daniel, with whom Giddens had two sons. Jackson claimed without evidence that the couple’s youngest son was not Daniel’s, even posting to Facebook what his friends thought of a woman who wouldn’t admit having a child by another man.

On Feb. 3, 2018, Daniel came to Giddens’ Montclair Drive apartment to pick up his youngest son, who came running to greet him. Daniel was holding the boy and talking with Giddens when Jackson, who had been waiting outside in his car, came walking up, wearing gloves, and took what Daniel perceived to be a fighting stance.

As Giddens took the boy inside, Jackson told Daniel the boy was not his son. Assuming Jackson would attack him, Daniel threw the first punch, knocking Jackson to the ground. Jackson pulled a pistol and shot at Daniel as Daniel ducked away and shot back with his own gun. No one was injured.

Jackson had Daniel arrested for aggravated assault. How Giddens would testify to what happened became another conflict, Lambertus said, as Jackson pressured her to lie for him.

“I think Malcolm Jackson hates Roderick. I think that’s quite apparent in this case,” said the prosecutor, later adding, “If anyone in this trial has shown you he’s not honest, it’s Malcolm Jackson.”

Jackson represented himself during the trial, with advice from public defender Angela Dillon. He blamed Daniel for the events leading to his prosecution, claiming Daniel lied on the witness stand, and had persuaded Giddens to lie on his behalf and to fabricate the report resulting in Jackson’s arrest.

Lambertus told jurors the festering issue of Giddens’ testimony in the shootout drove Jackson to assault Giddens March 9, when Jackson demanded to know who was communicating with her on her cell phone, and became so enraged he pulled a gun, put to her ear, and said he would blow her ear off.

Giddens around 10:30 p.m. surreptitiously texted police Sgt. Joe Jackson, whom she had befriended, and asked that he have officers respond without sirens. “He just put a gun to my head,” she wrote. “I’m not playing.”

While arresting Jackson for simple assault, police confiscated a pellet pistol he said he put to Giddens’ ear, but they never showed the gun to Giddens to confirm it was the right one, Lambertus said, and later texts showed the gun Jackson used was hidden in a closet, and Jackson, after he was released from jail, went into Giddens’ apartment and took it.

Around 10 p.m. that Saturday, March 10, Giddens texted Jackson and threatened to call the police, “because you’ve been in my house.... You went through my stuff looking for that gun.”

He replied, “You had me locked up once for you s—t already.”

Giddens’ apartment had a metal front door only someone with a key could access. In texts to Daniel, she wrote that she thought she had got her keys back from Jackson, but feared he had made copies.

“How did he get into the apartment to take the gun unless he had the keys?” Lambertus asked jurors.

Two of Giddens’ cousins testified they had a three-way call with her the night of March 11, to ask why Giddens had Jackson arrested. They found her to be uncharacteristically reticent and evasive, giving them one-word answers to their questions, until one asked whether Jackson had pointed a gun at her.

“If you already know the answer, why do you keep asking these questions?” she replied.

Lambertus recounted that testimony in his closing, suggesting Giddens was reluctant to talk because Jackson was there listening: “It could be that he’s in the room with her, and she’s still fearful of what he might do to her.”

The next morning, Giddens’ brother Alvin Brooks came to take her boys to school. He honked his horn, but no one came out. He called Ebony, but got no answer. He called their mother and Daniel: Neither had heard from Giddens.

Daniel came over. Neither he nor Brooks had keys to the metal front door. Daniel yelled into it, and one of his sons responded, and managed to open the back door. Giddens two youngest sons were there alone.

Giddens would never have left her children, her brother said. On the living room sofa, he and Daniel found her purse, wallet and keys, but not her cell phone. Like her, it has never been found.

Anyone with information on her disappearance may call police at 706-653-3400.