‘Hatred in my heart.’ Family of Columbus woman stabbed to death speaks at killer’s sentencing

The ex-convict who was on a crack binge when he stabbed an 83-year-old Columbus woman 14 times while robbing her of $15 will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Superior Court Judge Ron Mullins sentenced Angelo Bernard Short, 45, to life without parole plus 40 years in prison for fatally stabbing Peggy Gamble in her 2324 Eighth St. home.

Besides murder, a jury Friday convicted Short on charges of first-degree burglary, robbery, theft and obstructing police.

While sentencing Short to life without parole for the murder, Mullins added 20 years each for the burglary and robbery charges. He also ordered Short to serve a year each on the theft and obstruction counts, but that time will be served concurrently with his murder sentence.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Mullins said he felt the sentence was “entirely justified by the facts of this case.”

The facts

Short knew Gamble because his father Eddie Short had married Gamble’s daughter Miriam. He went to her house looking for money to buy crack the night of Nov. 27, 2016, and kicked in her door when she told him to come back the next day.

During a recorded interview on Dec. 5, 2016, Short gave this account of the break-in, robbery and murder:

After breaking through her door, he confronted Gamble in her kitchen, where he emptied her purse of $15.

“Take it and leave. I won’t tell nobody,” she told him.

He replied, “I don’t believe you,” and then pushed her down in a hallway, grabbed a paring knife from a wooden block housing a set of knives in her kitchen, and started stabbing her in the neck.

When he bent the blade on the paring knife, he returned to the kitchen and got a butcher knife, and started stabbing her again, leaving blood spattered on nearby walls and pooling under her body.

Then he left to smoke more crack, but twice returned to Gamble’s home to steal two TVs and take her 2015 Toyota Corolla, which he drove around Columbus for two days before he was arrested Nov. 29, 2016, the same day he punched a store clerk in the face while taking a carton of Newport cigarettes from the Piggly Wiggly on Brown Avenue.

When police caught up with him at a vacant house near Gamble’s home, Short tried to make officers shoot him, shouting “Shoot me!” before pulling out a crack pipe and lighting it in front of them. They used a Taser to subdue him.

The family

Before Mullins sentenced Short, Gamble’s family vented their outrage while testifying to how the murder had affected them.

“She was beautiful in the way she raised us and made us feel,” said Richard “Ricky” Gamble, Peggy Gamble’s oldest son, who described Short as a coral snake, whose venom is among the deadliest.

“When you look at it, you don’t know how dangerous it is,” he said of the multicolored reptile.

Peggy Gamble’s youngest daughter Cenneta Gunn said she used to call her mother every day at 10:30 a.m. to make sure she was up and about. That old routine haunts her now.

“There are countless times I look at the clock at 10:30 and I want to call her,” she said.

She was shocked at the brutality of the assault, noting her aging mother had heart problems and used a walker. “She could barely walk,” she noted, yet Short felt he had to push her down before stabbing her repeatedly.

She said she can’t use a butcher knife now without putting it away immediately when she’s done, because it reminds her how her mother died.

The trial was another reminder of all the family had endured, she said: “It was like we had to start grieving all over again.”

Nicole Gamble, Peggy Gamble’s granddaughter, said she started carrying a gun, because of how her grandmother died, and taking other precautions. “I will not live in a houses without storm doors,” she said.

Of Angelo Short, she said, “I have hatred in my heart, as do many family members.”

The harshest comments came from Miriam Gamble-Short, Peggy Gamble’s daughter who married Short’s father.

“He sold his soul to the devil,” she said. “May he burn in Hell.”