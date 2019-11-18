Muscogee County student arrested after striking teacher at school, district says

A Muscogee County School District student was arrested Monday after allegedly striking a teacher.

An 18-year-old male was arrested after the incident at the ChanceLight Therapeutic Day School in the Marshall Student Success Center, according to the district’s news release. The charges and the teacher’s condition weren’t disclosed.

MCSD police were notified, deescalated the situation and found brass knuckles in the student’s possession, the news release says.

The Columbus Police Department also is investigating.

“We will continue to work in cooperation with our local law enforcement to determine the best course of action to ensure the safety of all students and personnel is maintained at the highest standard,” MCSD communications director Mercedes Parham said in the news release.