Police looking for two men accused of assaulting elderly man in Columbus Bojangles

The Columbus Police Department are looking for two individuals believed to be involved in the assault of an elderly man.

According to police, two males allegedly assaulted an elderly individual at Bojangles, 2883 Airport Thruway, in Columbus around 8 a.m. Nov. 20.

The two men were spotted on surveillance footage entering a Walmart in Valley, Alabama, one hour and twenty minutes later, police said. They eventually used the man’s credit cards at the store.

Officials believe both men could be from Alabama and could be driving a grey or silver Honda Accord.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The first suspect is believed to be a black man 6’0” in height and between 22 to 28 years of age. He is of slim build and has a goatee with a faint mustache. His hair is in braids, with a bead or small hair accessory in one of the braids. He was wearing blue jeans with a black hoodie with white numbers printed on the front.

Suspect two is believed to be a black male 5’7” in height and between 22 to 28 years of age. He was seen wearing an olive green hoodie with orange screen print on the front, possibly some sort of Nike branding.

Anybody with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Sgt. Dawn Tuning with the Bureau of Investigative Services division of the Columbus Police Department at 706-225-4379 or email Tuning at dtuning@columbusga.org.