Columbus police charge suspect in July shooting that left man dying in front yard

Columbus police have charged a suspect in a July shooting that left a man dying in a yard in the Jordan-Johnson neighborhood.

U.S. Marshals acting on warrants for the arrest of Joshua Donta Irby captured the 27-year-old about 4 p.m. Tuesday in a home in the 2400 block of 10th Street, police said.

He’s charged with murder in the July 11 shooting of Jeremy Robert Sewell, 32, found mortally wounded about 8 p.m. in the front yard of a residence in the 4100 block of 16th Ave., investigators said.

Medics were unable to resuscitate the unresponsive Sewell, whom Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan pronounced dead at 8:45 p.m.

Irby is to have a preliminary hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court at 9 a.m. Thursday, said detectives, who expect to make more arrests in the case.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Anyone with information on Sewell’s shooting is asked to contact Sgt. Jeff Kraus at 706-225-4374 or dkraus@columbusga.org.