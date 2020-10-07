Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
Columbus police charge suspect in July shooting that left man dying in front yard

Columbus police have charged a suspect in a July shooting that left a man dying in a yard in the Jordan-Johnson neighborhood.

U.S. Marshals acting on warrants for the arrest of Joshua Donta Irby captured the 27-year-old about 4 p.m. Tuesday in a home in the 2400 block of 10th Street, police said.

He’s charged with murder in the July 11 shooting of Jeremy Robert Sewell, 32, found mortally wounded about 8 p.m. in the front yard of a residence in the 4100 block of 16th Ave., investigators said.

Medics were unable to resuscitate the unresponsive Sewell, whom Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan pronounced dead at 8:45 p.m.

Irby is to have a preliminary hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court at 9 a.m. Thursday, said detectives, who expect to make more arrests in the case.

Anyone with information on Sewell’s shooting is asked to contact Sgt. Jeff Kraus at 706-225-4374 or dkraus@columbusga.org.

