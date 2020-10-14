Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
Columbus police release identity of woman killed in early morning shooting

Police have released the identity of a woman who was fatally shot in Columbus early Wednesday.

Audrianna Nobles, 31, died near the 2800 block of Fern Street after suffering multiple gunshot wounds, according to a release from the Columbus Police Department.

Officers were called around 6:16 a.m. after receiving calls about a shooting in the area.

EMS units were unable to revive Nobles at the scene. According to the release, Deputy Coroner Charles Newton pronounced Nobles dead at 6:47 a.m.

There is currently no suspect information available. CPD is looking for information and tips in the homicide case.

Anyone with details about the shooting or the case is asked to contact Corporal Roy Green at 706-225-4261 or roygreen@columbusga.org.

