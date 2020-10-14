Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime

One person dead following shooting inside Columbus Government Center, sheriff says

One person is dead following a shooting at the Government Center in downtown Columbus Wednesday afternoon.

Gunshots were reported in the east wing of the building around 1:30 p.m. The Government Center was placed on lockdown for about 90 minutes, Sheriff Donna Tompkins told reporters gathered at the scene.

“We believed initially we may have had an active shooter in the building, that was our initial response. Later on, we determined that that was not the case,” Tompkins said.

She did not reveal further information or the identity of the victim. The building and surrounding streets began reopening around 3:30 p.m. but certain areas remain closed inside as a “crime scene investigation,” Tompkins said.

Muscogee County Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley was called to the building and arrived around 3 p.m.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Tompkins’ office has jurisdiction over the Government Center and will handle the death investigation, she said.

Around 2:30 p.m., emergency vehicles, including police cars, sheriff’s vehicles and at least one ambulance, were seen surrounding the building and blocked multiple streets in the area.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information comes available.

Related stories from Columbus Ledger-Enquirer
Tim Chitwood profile
Tim Chitwood is from Seale, Ala., and started as a police beat reporter with the Ledger-Enquirer in 1982. He since has covered Columbus’ serial killings and other homicides, following some from the scene of the crime to trial verdicts and ensuing appeals. He also has been a Ledger-Enquirer humor columnist since 1987. He’s a graduate of Auburn University, and started out working for the weekly Phenix Citizen in Phenix City, Ala.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service