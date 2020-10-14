One person dead following shooting inside Columbus Government Center, sheriff says

One person is dead following a shooting at the Government Center in downtown Columbus Wednesday afternoon.

Gunshots were reported in the east wing of the building around 1:30 p.m. The Government Center was placed on lockdown for about 90 minutes, Sheriff Donna Tompkins told reporters gathered at the scene.

“We believed initially we may have had an active shooter in the building, that was our initial response. Later on, we determined that that was not the case,” Tompkins said.

She did not reveal further information or the identity of the victim. The building and surrounding streets began reopening around 3:30 p.m. but certain areas remain closed inside as a “crime scene investigation,” Tompkins said.

Muscogee County Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley was called to the building and arrived around 3 p.m.

Tompkins’ office has jurisdiction over the Government Center and will handle the death investigation, she said.

Around 2:30 p.m., emergency vehicles, including police cars, sheriff’s vehicles and at least one ambulance, were seen surrounding the building and blocked multiple streets in the area.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information comes available.