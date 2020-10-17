A 20-year-old man dies after early morning shooting in Columbus, police say

A 20-year-old man is dead following a Saturday morning shooting in the Garden Drive and 25th Avenue area of Columbus.

Columbus police were dispatched to the area at 4:43 a.m., according to a news release. Upon arrival, police found Travone Walton, who had been shot.

First responders attempted to revive Watson, but were unable to. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan later pronounced Watson dead at 5:30 a.m., according to the release.

The incident is under investigation and there’s no information on a suspect.

Anyone with any information about Walton’s death is asked to contact Sergeant Jeff Kraus at 706-225-4374 or by e-mail at dkraus@columbusga.org.

