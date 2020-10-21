Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
6 leaders from former Columbus theology school accused of stealing $12M in student aid

Six people associated with a former Columbus theology school have been charged with defrauding student loan programs of $12 million, federal authorities said.

Indicted in the alleged scheme were former school administrators Sandra Anderson, 61; Leo Frank Thomas, 54; and Yolanda Thomas, 50, all of Columbus; Kristina Parker, 33, of Stone Mountain.; Erica Montgomery, 47, of Fort Mitchell, Alabama; and Dorothy Webb, 68, of Las Vegas, prosecutors said.

A federal grand jury for the Middle District of Georgia that includes Columbus charged each of them with one count of conspiracy and five counts each of mail fraud and financial aid fraud. Anderson and Montgomery were also charged with money laundering, investigators said.

According to their indictment, they engaged in a scheme to operate an off-site learning center in Columbus on behalf of Apex, a now-defunct school that offered instruction in theology and other subjects.

They are alleged to have recruited others to act as students to apply for federal financial aid. Those posing as students did no work nor attended classes, but split their financial aid with the defendants, who used those funds to enrich themselves, the feds said.

They also plagiarized work for the fake students, took tests and logged on to the school’s website to make it appear to the Department of Education that they were actual students making academic progress, the indictment says.

They falsified admission papers and applied for federal financial aid, falsely certifying that they were students and that the aid was for an educational purpose, according to the allegations. Instead the funds were converted to the personal use of the false students and the defendants, the indictment says.

Agents from the Atlanta offices of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Internal Revenue Service joined in the probe.

“The alleged blatant abuse of a federally funded program by a purported religious affiliated school is an insult to all taxpayers,” said Chris Hacker, special agent in charge of the FBI in Atlanta. “All citizens lose, including students who work hard to earn such funds who may be denied because of the alleged fraud.”

