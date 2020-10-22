Fatal shooting Thursday marks Columbus’ 36th homicide of 2020, coroner says

A Columbus man fatally shot Thursday morning marks the city’s 36th homicide so far this year, the Muscogee County coroner said.

Andreke Laquan Hardison was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound at the Piedmont Columbus Regional emergency room at 9:11 a.m., said Coroner Buddy Bryan.

The 42-year-old was mortally wounded at a residence in the 4800 block of Conner Road, the coroner said. The neighborhood is off Old Cusseta Road, east of Interstate 185 and just north of the Fort Benning border.

Further details of the shooting were not immediately available.