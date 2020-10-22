Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime

Fatal shooting Thursday marks Columbus’ 36th homicide of 2020, coroner says

A Columbus man fatally shot Thursday morning marks the city’s 36th homicide so far this year, the Muscogee County coroner said.

Andreke Laquan Hardison was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound at the Piedmont Columbus Regional emergency room at 9:11 a.m., said Coroner Buddy Bryan.

The 42-year-old was mortally wounded at a residence in the 4800 block of Conner Road, the coroner said. The neighborhood is off Old Cusseta Road, east of Interstate 185 and just north of the Fort Benning border.

Further details of the shooting were not immediately available.

Tim Chitwood profile
Tim Chitwood is from Seale, Ala., and started as a police beat reporter with the Ledger-Enquirer in 1982. He since has covered Columbus’ serial killings and other homicides, following some from the scene of the crime to trial verdicts and ensuing appeals. He also has been a Ledger-Enquirer humor columnist since 1987. He’s a graduate of Auburn University, and started out working for the weekly Phenix Citizen in Phenix City, Ala.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service