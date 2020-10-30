Columbus mayor nominates department major as city’s next police chief

Columbus Police Department

On Columbus Police Chief Ricky Boren’s last day before retirement, Mayor Skip Henderson has nominated a major in the department to head the department.

Henderson has asked Columbus council to approve Maj. Freddie Blackmon as Columbus’ next police chief during its meeting on Nov. 17. Because Friday was Boren’s last day on the job, Blackmon will serve as interim chief, pending his confirmation.

Blackmon is a Columbus native with 35 years of experience in law enforcement, having started as a patrol officer in 1986 before rising through the ranks as a sergeant, lieutenant, and captain before he was promoted to major in 2014.

He currently heads the department’s “Office of Professional Standards,” which conducts internal investigations and staff inspections, ensures the department complies with accreditation and certification standards, completes planning and research assignments, and maintains a criminal intelligence unit. It also maintains data and completed reports concerning complaints, uses of force, and vehicle pursuits.

As a patrol officer who started on April 7, 1986, Blackmon served in the 911 Center, on the gang task force and the tactical squad. As a detective, he worked with the vice and narcotics squad.

After his promotion to sergeant, he served in the patrol division and the Metro Narcotics Task Force, the juvenile diversion unit, and the training division. After he was promoted to lieutenant, he worked in the patrol division, the robbery-homicide squad, and the training division. He also has served in the crisis negotiation team and as commander for the mobile field force team. As a captain, he was personnel director for the police department.

Blackmon has a master’s degree in human resource management and a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice from Troy University. He completed management development training through the University of Georgia and graduated from the FBI National Academy.

Blackmon and his wife Tracie have four sons, ages 11, 14, 20, and 23.

Blackmon said that as chief of a department with 488 sworn officers, 107 civilian workers and an annual budget of $40.2 million, his focus will be “on creating a culture of trust and developing community relationships while protecting our citizens.”