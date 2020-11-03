Muscogee County grand jury indicts DA-elect Mark Jones on multiple felonies

Columbus’ district attorney-elect Mark Jones has been indicted on felony charges related to a 2019 car crash and to alleged damage last summer to the Columbus Civic Center parking lot, where he filmed a campaign ad.

Jones defeated incumbent District Attorney Julia Slater in the June 9 Democratic Primary, and faced no Republican opposition in Tuesday’s General Election. He’s to take office in January.

During his campaign, Columbus police arrested Jones and two young drivers for causing an estimated $300,000 damage to the Civic Center parking lot. where the candidate had them cut doughnuts for a video posted to Facebook.

Jones in 2019 was charged with DUI and other traffic violations related to a car crash on the Manchester Expressway at River Road, where he’s alleged to have rammed a woman’s car from behind as she sat at a stop light.

His arrest for the parking lot damage spawned rumors Slater was behind the police investigation, but then-Police Chief Ricky Boren said Slater was never told about it.

Mayor Skip Henderson said he asked for the police probe after complaints about the tire marks in the parking lot, where the two motorists in custom cars were recorded cutting doughnuts around Jones for an overhead video.

Slater has recused herself from handling any case involving Jones, so the Georgia Attorney General has appointed a special prosecutor from outside the judicial circuit, who presented the cases to a local grand jury.

Car crash

In a Nov. 11, 2019. car crash on the Manchester Expressway, Jones initially was charged with driving under the influence and following too closely.

A police accident report showed Jones was going west on the expressway around 8 p.m. when his 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee crashed into the rear of a 2019 Toyota Avalon XL driven by a 51-year-old woman, who complained of injuries to her neck.

She told police that after the crash, Jones “fell out of his vehicle and walked to her car and stated to her that she needs to take a picture of his insurance and driver’s license but she refused and said she was waiting on police.”

She told officers Jones came back three times with the same request. She also told them she had seen Jones’ Jeep approaching, before the impact, and it never slowed before smashing into her Toyota, causing extensive damage.

Jones had a blood-alcohol content of .088, the report said. Georgia law sets the threshold for a DUI charge at .08.

Alleged damage at Civic Center

For the alleged damage to the Civic Center parking lot, police arrested Jones May 28 on charges of attempting to commit reckless conduct, conspiracy to commit reckless conduct, conspiracy to commit interference with government property, conspiracy to commit criminal damage to property, and two counts of attempting to commit interference with government property.

He was the third suspect charged in relation to his campaign ad.

The others were Christopher Mandel Black, 23, and Erik Deangelo Whittington, 24, charged May 23 with felony interference with government property and first-degree criminal damage to property, plus the misdemeanors of reckless conduct, reckless driving and laying drag.