Columbus man dies after being shot on Uber ride, authorities say

Columbus recorded another homicide Thursday when a 26-year-old man fatally was shot, reportedly while on an Uber ride, authorities said.

Vamonte Lequan Gray was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound at Piedmont Columbus Regional at 2:10 a.m., said Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

Police said they were called to a person shot in the 400 block of 20th Avenue at 1:58 a.m., where they found Gray wounded. Gray had been riding in a vehicle near Wickham Drive and Tennant Avenue when several shots were fired, they said.

Bryan said his reports indicate Gray had been on an Uber ride, an independent car service offered online, with drivers using their own private vehicles.

Anyone with information on Gray’s shooting is asked to contact Cpl. Matt Sitler at 706-225-4356 or MSitler@columbusga.org.

