Fatal shooting off Fort Benning Road marks second homicide in four days

A 22-year-old fatally shot early Monday off Fort Benning Road in Columbus marks the city’s second homicide in four days, authorities said.

Police found Dominique Wisdom shot when they were called at 1:30 a.m. to reports of someone lying in the street at at Torch Hill Road and Matthews Street, investigators said.

Wisdom was pronounced dead there at 2:15 a.m., said Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

The intersection is between Fort Benning Road and Victory Drive, near the Fort Benning border.

Anyone with information on Wisdom’s death is asked to contact Cpl. Robert Nicholas at 706-225-4363 or robertnicholas@columbusga.org.

Wisdom’s death was Columbus’ second homicide in four days.

Police called to Enoch Drive at 9:53 p.m. Friday found Charles Adam Brazell sitting in his car with multiple gunshot wounds, investigators said. Deputy Coroner Charles Newton pronounced the 44-year-old dead an hour later.

Wisdom’s death marks Columbus’ 43rd homicide so far this year, surpassing the 41 reported in 2019 and nearing a recent peak of 44 reported in 2017. The city had 34 in 2018 and 28 in 2016.