FBI offers new reward for tips in Destiny Nelson’s 2017 Columbus homicide

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering $10,000 for tips leading to suspects in the 2017 fatal shooting of 17-year-old Destiny Nelson, who was gunned down answering the door of her Columbus home in what police believe was a case of mistaken identity.

The Columbus Police Department already was offering $15,000 for information in the homicide, so the total reward’s now at $25,000.

The reward is being promoted on digital billboards around Columbus, thanks to contributions from Outfront Media Inc., the FBI said Thursday.

Destiny was shot 14 times after someone knocked on the door of her home at 11-B Bull Creek Apartments about 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 16, 2017, according to police, who suspect the shooting was in retaliation for the death of Dominique Horton, 22.

Horton was gunned down the previous Jan. 5 at Cusseta Road and 32nd Avenue, where a crowd had gathered to watch two women brawl, authorities said. That was around 4 p.m. in the 300 block of 32nd Avenue, where a man pulled out a gun and fired shots at those who’d assembled there.

Destiny had no connection to that shooting, and detectives believe whoever killed her went to the wrong apartment seeking vengeance.

Destiny was an honor student dual-enrolled at Early College Academy and Columbus State University. She belonged to the Early College Academy Debate Club, National Junior Honor Society and Students Against Destructive Decisions.

She was also a member of Pitts Chapel AME Church in Midland, where she served in the youth choir and as a junior usher, according to Ledger-Enquirer reports on her death.

‘Peacemaker’

Her mother, Amber Daniel, told the newspaper in 2017 that her daughter was a “peacemaker.”

“I mean Destiny, she was always smiling, she was a peacemaker, she always wanted people to be happy,” Daniel said. “She didn’t bother anybody; everybody loved my daughter.”

The mother said she was home with Destiny and three other daughters when someone knocked at the door. Standing in the hallway, Destiny asked, “Who is it?”

Said Daniel: “There was no answer, and all of a sudden the bullets started sort of like firecrackers were going off.” The family found Destiny bleeding on the floor. She was pronounced dead at the hospital at 11:53 p.m.

Police believe people know who shot Destiny, but are afraid to come forward with that information, fearing further retaliation in what may be gang-related crimes.

Anyone with information on Destiny’s homicide is asked to contact the FBI at 770-216-3000, or contact Columbus police Detective Matt Sitler at 706-225-4367 or msitler@columbusga.org.